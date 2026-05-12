TVK's Tirupattur MLA, who won by one vote, moves SC after Madras HC bars him from participating in floor test

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won by one vote against DMK minister Periyakaruppan in the Tirupattur constituency, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's interim order restraining him from participating in Assembly proceedings.

The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at 2:45 pm before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant.

The plea, which has been filed through Advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, Rupali Samuel and Yash S Vijay, has been allowed by the Court and will be heard tomorrow, 13th May.

The development follows the Madras High Court order today that restrained TVK MLA from participating in TN Assembly proceedings, including in the vote of confidence proceeding.

The High Court's decision came on a plea filed by DMK's Periya Karuppan seeking to restrain the TVK candidate from assuming office as an MLA, alleging that a postal ballot vote had been altered.