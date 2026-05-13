CM Rangasamy approves extension of health insurance cover for all APL ration card holders

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday signed 17 key files including one for extending Health Insurance cover for all Above Poverty Line ( APL ) ration card holders in the Union Territory.

Shortly after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a fifth term, Rangasamy came to the Legislative Assembly, received the Guard of Honour, and signed several important files focused on healthcare, employment, education, sports and industrial growth.

Among the major decisions was the extension of health assurance coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh to Above Poverty Line (APL) ration card holders under the Chief Minister’s Health Assurance Scheme.

The scheme will provide reimbursement for treatment in private or outside hospitals for procedures not available in government hospitals.

The Chief Minister also signed a file for the establishment of a new "Namo Cancer Hospital" in PPP mode at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to strengthen cancer care infrastructure and provide advanced treatment facilities in the Union Territory.

Another major proposal was the establishment of Schools of Excellence or Model Schools in each region of Puducherry. Rangasamy also approved infrastructure development and operationalisation of the notified Special Economic Zones at Sedarapet-Karasur Industrial Estate in Karasur village and Thattanchavady village under Oulgaret Municipality to generate employment for Youth.

Besides Land Allotment to IIT Madras and JIPMER at Sedarapet-Karasur Industrial Estate for the establishment of Satellite Campus & Research Park of IIT, Madras and Institute of Organ Transplantation and Institute for Advanced Trauma Care and Rehabilitation with Air Ambulance facility of JIPMER, respectively.

The Transfer of land belonging to Anglo French Textiles Limited to the Directorate of Industries and Commerce for Industrial Development and setting up of an IT park.

Speaking to reporters,. he added that approvals had also been granted for construction of a stadium to promote sports and for introducing self-certification procedures for newly established hospitals and organisations to simplify permissions and no-objection certificate processes.

The Chief Minister said the swearing-in of ministers would take place within this week and portfolios would be announced later. He also said he would soon visit New Delhi to meet Narendra Modi.

Rangasamy further stated that the government would soon implement its election promise of providing Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women holding yellow ration cards. He thanked the people of Puducherry for restoring his government to power, saying the electorate had recognised the welfare measures implemented during his previous tenure.