CM Vijay revokes astrologer Radhan Pandit’s OSD appointment after widespread criticism

CHENNAI: Facing backlash from political parties across the spectrum, including both allies and opponents of the government, over the appointment of astrologer and TVK spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel during the confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the state government on Wednesday revoked the order appointing him as Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister (Political).

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, had triggered sharp criticism from several quarters, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) DMDK and left parties, with many questioning the government’s decision to grant an official post to a person associated with astrology. It also faced severe criticisms on social media.

In his speech in the assembly, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu, whose party extended support to the TVK government, urged the state to enact a law, on the lines of legislations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, to curb and punish those who allegedly exploit people through superstitious practices. He had also issued a statement opposing the appointment on Tuesday.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, whose party is an ally of the DMK, condemned the appointment and said she was voicing the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“If he is your Rajaguru, keep it personal. But giving him a high government post is not acceptable. Many youngsters have voted for you. What example are you setting for them?” she questioned.

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said he would reconsider the decision, following which the government issued an order revoking the appointment.

A quo warranto petition was filed in the Madras High Court by advocate R Rathi, of Keezhanur village in Thiruvallur district, questioning the authority of Rickey Radhan Pandit to hold the office of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (political) pursuant to the proceedings of the Public department dated May 12, 2026.

She noted that the Supreme Court, in the judgment on Uma Devi case, had held that any appointment to the government service or any public appointment shall be made in accordance with the rules framed under Article 309 of the Constitution. There cannot be any appointment outside the constitutional scheme.