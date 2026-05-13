Vijay-led TVK to sail through confidence vote

CHENNAI: TVK government is set to win the confidence vote in the Assembly on Wednesday, with post-poll allies Congress, the Left parties, VCK and IUML backing Vijay.

With a section of AIADMK MLAs announcing support for the government, the floor test is unlikely to pose a major challenge for the ruling dispensation.

According to sources, Vijay will move the confidence motion in the House at 9.30 am on Wednesday. Virugampakkam MLA R Sabarinathan will be the TVK whip.

The TVK is expected to benefit from the uncertainty within the AIADMK, where rival camps led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leader CVe Shanmugam are locked in a battle over office-bearer posts.