'Dirty politics': Stalin says TVK trying to poach MLAs

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the TVK government of indulging in “dirty politics” and attempting to poach legislators from rival parties.

In a statement, Stalin said the DMK’s decision to walk out of the floor test was in line with his earlier position that his party would not be an obstacle to the formation and functioning of the TVK government.

“Those who came to power promising clean politics are now practising dirty politics,” he alleged, accusing the TVK of trying to lure AIADMK and AMMK MLAs by taking advantage of the factions within the AIADMK.

Questioning the ruling party’s approach, Stalin said, “If this is how you begin, how will you finish? Is this the clean force people voted for, or a force that poaches MLAs from other parties?”

Addressing Chief Minister Vijay directly, Stalin said the public was closely watching every move of the new government and would also observe the “return gifts” offered to AIADMK legislators who crossed over. “The DMK will remain firm in its principles and continue to function as a constructive Opposition,” he reiterated.

Stalin also acknowledged the CPI, CPM, IUML and VCK for voting in favour of the government to prevent the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, and said the DMK respects their stand.