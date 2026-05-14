Woman locks husband in room, kills his lover in TN's Thoothukudi; dumps body with brother’s help

THOOTHUKUDI: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly smothered to death by the wife of her paramour after she was caught with the latter’s husband at a house in KTC Nagar near Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Police said the victim’s body is yet to be recovered.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as K Brindha Devi, wife of Krishnakumar, who is currently employed overseas. Her parents approached the SIPCOT police station late on Tuesday and lodged a missing persons complaint. During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and found the victim entering the nearby house of I Marimuthu (43) and his wife, Saravana Priya (32). However, footage allegedly did not show her leaving the premises. According to sources, Brindha had entered the house after Priya left for a relative’s residence on Tuesday. However, Priya allegedly returned midway and found her husband and Brindha together.

A quarrel broke out following the confrontation. During the inquiry, Priya allegedly said she had locked Marimuthu inside a room and pressed a pillow against Brindha’s face, causing death by suffocation. Police further said Marimuthu had called Priya’s brother Karthick and shifted the body in his car by 2.30 pm on Tuesday and buried it near Ottapidaram, nearly 25 km away. However, the movement of the body was not captured in CCTV footage.

A case has been registered against the couple and Karthik and the trio were arrested.