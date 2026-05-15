Madras HC bins advocates’ plea over contempt

MADURAI: Refusing to quash the contempt proceedings initiated by a judicial magistrate against a group of advocates for disrupting court proceedings, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that such attempts to overbear a presiding officer, to insist upon a particular judicial order, or to interrupt the course of a hearing, cannot be treated as protected professional conduct.

Justice L Victoria Gowri further expressed deep appreciation for the Judicial Magistrate No. V, of Madurai, Lakshmi Priya, for her fearlessness, integrity, and unwavering commitment to judicial duty. “Officers of her calibre are worthy inheritors of the noble legacy of justice, reminiscent of ideals embodied in the land of Manu Neethi Cholan,” the judge said.

The judge made the observations while dismissing petitions filed by four advocates seeking to quash the show cause notices issued to them under Section 384 of BNSS and an order directing their personal appearance before the court.

According to the prosecution, on January 19, after 6 pm, one of the petitioners had moved a petition alleging wrongful detention of his client by the SS Colony police. The magistrate instructed the station house officer to appear before the court the next day and took up the matter as the first case the following morning.