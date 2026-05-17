Need to identify funds to implement Magalir Thittam, says TN Minister Nirmal

Nirmal Kumar said, “CM Vijay is reviewing each and every department. Based on the completion of review, he will be taking action. Though many offer different opinions, he will take the final call. Past governments have changed the system and governance. We cannot change everything within a day. On the first day itself, the CM mentioned the importance of releasing White Paper after auditing and reviewing activities in each department. The White Paper will help the people understand what is present and what isn’t. Besides, the people must know the status of each department.”

CM Vijay had flayed the DMK regime soon after the swearing-in ceremony, alleging that the past government had emptied the state treasury. Vijay had said a White Paper on the state’s fiscal health would be released soon.

Nirmal Kumar said appropriate steps have been initiated to stop illegal sale of tobacco in small shops, apart from crackdown on addictive substances. Measures have also been taken to stop illegal mining and quarrying. “We are identifying the illegal ones. The process is going on. We are also taking action against irregularities in Tasmac bars,” he added.