Costly fuel, low catch cut boat numbers by half in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Mechanised boat owners in Rameswaram are in the throes of a deepening crisis, with the number of active boats dropping from over 700 before the Covid-19 pandemic to below 350 in 2026 amid mounting maintenance costs, recurring arrests and boat seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy, dwindling fish catch and rising fuel prices, fishermen leaders said.

According to representatives of mechanised boat associations, the decline has unfolded steadily over the past five years as mounting operational costs and recurring cross-border issues pushed many owners out of the sector.

The concerns come at a time when the annual fishing ban period, enforced from April 15 to June 15 along the east coast to facilitate marine breeding, is under way. During the ban, mechanised boat owners typically undertake large-scale maintenance works on their vessels ahead of the next fishing season.

P Jesuraj, president of the All-Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said the cost of maintaining boats has increased sharply this year owing to the steep rise in prices of raw materials such as fibre, wood and other equipment. “Compared to last year, maintenance expenses have increased by nearly one-third.

Even minor works such as painting and barnacle cleaning cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh. Major repair works cost between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 8 lakh depending on the size of the boat and nature of repairs,” he said.