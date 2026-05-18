DMK will rise again like a 'phoenix bird', says former CM MK Stalin

THANJAVUR: DMK president M K Stalin on Monday exuded confidence that the DMK would emerge back strong from the recent electoral defeat.

Speaking at the marriage function held in Thanjavur in Tiruvarur DMK district secretary Poondi K Kalaivanan's family, the DMK leader exhorted the party cadre to work with the hope that DMK will come to power again.

"Whenever the party faced defeat, it would rise again like the phoenix bird," said Stalin.

On the formation of the party's post-poll audit team, comprising senior functionaries, he said: "The team will analyse the lacunae on our side. It will also analyse what led to victory in a particular constituency and failure in the other constituency."

He further said not only the party cadre but also the public can express their thoughts on the website https://udanpirapinkural.in/ set up by the party.

The DMK president further said he had appealed to the new Government to continue the schemes that were implemented in the Dravidian Model Government. "We could see how the demand has been fulfilled. Hence, (in a sense) we are still in the Government", he added.

The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, pointed out that DMK is not merely a political party but a social movement. "Victory and defeat in elections are normal. DMK will continue to work for the public," he added.

"We will continue to protect state rights and ward off dangers to the state", he said.