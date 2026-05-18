Give CM Joseph Vijay at least 6 months before judging, says Kamal Haasan

MADURAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said it would be “astrological” to predict the political performance of actor-turned-politician Vijay within days of him assuming office, and urged the public to allow new entrants in politics sufficient time before passing judgement.

Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport after arriving from Chennai to attend the pooja ceremony of the film 'Seyon' at Karumathur on Sunday, the MNM president and Rajya Sabha MP said, “If you ask within two days or even 15 days, it can only be called astrology. Shouldn’t we give him at least six months? Many new faces have entered politics.”

Stating that political newcomers should neither be underestimated nor burdened with excessive expectations, Haasan said independent India itself had once been governed entirely by first-time ministers. “Those who voted for them must watch how they function. We too are observing,” he added.

Asked about the possibility of a non-Dravidian alternative emerging in Tamil Nadu politics, Haasan remarked that any party founded in the state by a Tamil-speaking person could, in his view, be considered a Dravidian party.