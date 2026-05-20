TVK MLA Kanimozhi faces criticism over meeting officials at ‘astrology office’

COIMBATORE: TVK’s Kavundampalayam MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh has landed in controversy after pictures of her meeting with the Coimbatore corporation health officials at her “astrology office” went viral. In the pictures the MLA is seen seated on a “luxurious sofa” and the officials on normal chairs.

Expressing their objections to the seating arrangement, the critics, including many TVK cadre, questioned why the officials were summoned to her “astrology office”.

In her response, in a video, Kanimozhi said her “astrology office” is currently functioning as MLA office as the renovation works of her new office is underway.

“Until it is ready, I will be meeting the public, officials and everyone who wants to meet me at my old office, as usual,” she said, adding no matter where the office is, her doors will always be open for the people.

On the criticism about the seating arrangement, she said she had not disrespected anyone, as those were the furniture already present at her “astrology office”. In another controversy regarding her using the title of ‘Dr’, the MLA clarified out of personal interest, she took a doctorate in astrology from International Peace University.