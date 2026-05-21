IUML to join Vijay-led government; Shahjahan recommended for cabinet berth

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday announced that it would join the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Speaking to reporters, IUML president KM Kader Mohideen said the party had decided to be part of the Vijay-led government.

He also announced that the IUML would recommend its legislator AM Shahjahan for inclusion in the Cabinet. Shahjahan was elected from the Papanasam Assembly constituency.

The announcement comes hours after the new Cabinet was sworn in earlier in the day, with the IUML formally signalling its participation in the ruling dispensation.

It remains to be seen whether Shahjahan will be accommodated immediately through a Cabinet reshuffle or at a later stage, given that the ministry has already been announced.

(With inputs from PTI)