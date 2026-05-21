Meet the Congress history makers set to join TVK-led TN cabinet

P Viswanathan

Madurai: The MLA from Melur constituency is currently serving as AICC secretary in-charge of Telangana. Viswanathan, who holds a PG degree, has been active in public life and party organisation for several decades. He was elected as an MP from Kancheepuram constituency in 2009 and also served as a director on the SBI, Chennai Circle Board, between 2007 and 2009. In the recent Assembly election, he secured 60,080 votes to win from the Melur. Besides, Viswanathan is the lone SC/ST candidate to be elected from a general constituency. He had earlier served as AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala and had played an active role in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi