Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tribal welfare schools top govt-run institutions with 96.66% SSLC pass percentage

Among the 67 schools run by the tribal welfare department, 44 secured cent per cent results this year, up from 32 in 2025.
Students and teachers celebrate after the Class 10 results are announced at Everwin Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Wednesday.
Students and teachers celebrate after the Class 10 results are announced at Everwin Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Wednesday.(Photo| Express / P Jawahar)
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: Continuing its trajectory of steady improvement in the SSLC board examinations, tribal welfare schools recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.66% this year, which is the highest among all categories of government-run schools in the state.

The pass percentage of tribal welfare schools was 92.45% in 2024 and 93.56% in 2025.

Among the 67 schools run by the tribal welfare department, 44 secured cent per cent results this year, up from 32 in 2025.

Student enrolment in these schools, too, has steadily risen over the years. The number of students appearing for the board examination increased from 1,828 in 2024 to 1,926 in 2025 before touching 2,245 in 2026.

Unlike several other categories of government schools, the gender gap among tribal students remained minimal. In 2026, boys recorded a pass percentage of 96.35%, while girls recorded 96.97%.

tribal schools
SSLC exam results
Class 10 board exam results