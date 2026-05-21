TN govt revokes Goondas Act against Savukku Shankar, orders his immediate release

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday revoked the preventive detention order issued against YouTuber and political commentator Savukku Shankar under the Goondas Act after the Advisory Board found no sufficient grounds for his continued detention.

Shankar was detained on April 9 under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act following an order passed by the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner.

In accordance with legal procedure, the detention order and connected records were subsequently placed before the Advisory Board for review. After examining the grounds of detention, perusing the related records and hearing Shankar’s oral submissions, the Advisory Board unanimously held that there was no adequate cause for continuing his detention. Acting on the Board’s recommendation, the state government revoked the detention order under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Preventive Detention Act, 1982. The government order further directed prison authorities to release Shankar forthwith unless his custody is required in connection with any other case or sentence.