DMK’s 'bent coconut tree' jibe at VCK sparks row after TVK Cabinet entry; Stalin urges restraint

The DMK and its former ally VCK traded barbs on Friday after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML joined the TVK-led government, prompting sharp criticism and political sparring over loyalty and coalition politics. Aiming to assuage the feelings, DMK chief MK Stalin appealed to party members not to use harsh words as to hurt anyone.

Both Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML, allies of the DMK till the 2026 Assembly election, announced support to the TVK government which fell short of a simple majority of 118 in the Assembly.

VCK leader Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam Assembly constituency and AM Shahjahan who was elected from Papanasam were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here today in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Shahjahan was made Minister for Minorities Welfare while Vanni Arasu was made Minister for Social Justice.

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, with a penchant for making controversial remarks, alluded the two parties joining the TVK Cabinet as a "coconut tree bending towards a neighbour".

"What name should be given to those attempting to benefit others similar to a coconut tree that bends and offers coconuts to the neighbour" Raja said on 'X'.