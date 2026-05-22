DMK’s ‘bent coconut tree’ jibe at VCK sparks sharp retort after TVK Cabinet entry

The DMK and its former ally VCK traded barbs on Friday after the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML joined the TVK-led government, prompting sharp criticism and political sparring over loyalty and coalition politics.

The war of words erupted after the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both allies of the DMK until the 2026 Assembly election, extended support to the TVK government, which fell short of the simple majority mark of 118 in the Assembly.

VCK leader Vanni Arasu, elected from Tindivanam, and IUML’s A M Shahjahan, who won from Papanasam, were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday.

Shahjahan was assigned the Minorities Welfare portfolio, while Vanni Arasu was inducted as Minister for Social Justice.

Reacting to the development, DMK deputy general secretary A Raja took a swipe at the two parties, likening their move to a “coconut tree bending towards a neighbour.”

In a post on X, Raja said, in a veiled reference, “if the coconut tree in my garden bends and offers tender coconut to the neighbour, in literature it would be called 'muttathengu' (coconut tree in the courtyard). What name should we give it in politics”. He ended the post saying, “long live Tamil.”