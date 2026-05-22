FL2 clubs sale rule exists only on paper in Tamil Nadu, not followed in ‘spirit’

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Excise Department has directed FL2-licensed recreational clubs to sell liquor exclusively to their registered members, putting an end to the widespread practice of serving non-members of clubs. However, in practice, several clubs are simply asking visitors to produce photo identity cards such as Aadhaar as a formality.
Following instructions from the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, district collectors and deputy/assistant commissioners of excise have been asked to ensure strict compliance. As per existing norms, only registered members and their guests are permitted to purchase liquor from bars attached to these clubs. The clubs are also expected to focus on recreational activities such as indoor and outdoor games, rather than functioning primarily as liquor outlets.
During the previous DMK regime (2021-2026), over 1,300 new FL2 bar licences were issued across the state, particularly when V Senthil Balaji held the Prohibition and Excise portfolio. Many of these clubs allegedly operated like Tasmac outlets, selling liquor bottles - including 180 ml units to all visitors by charging an additional Rs 20-Rs 30 per bottle. Many even functioned beyond Tasmac's regular hours, remaining open from 11 am to 11 pm, and TNIE has consistently highlighted these violations.
Although the new TVK government ordered the closure of 717 Tasmac outlets near places of worship and educational institutions, many FL2 bars operating in the specified zones under that mandate were not affected. Following public criticism over FL2 bars functioning virtually as liquor shops, the Excise Department has now enforced the 'members-only' rule.
However, on Thursday, staff at an FL2 bar in Puliyakulam, Coimbatore, were seen insisting that customers produce their Aadhaar or other photo ID cards before purchasing liquor. This led to a crowd gathering outside the bar, as six nearby Tasmac outlets were shut recently, leaving this as the only operational liquor outlet within a 2-km radius. When TNIE visited the bar and inquired about the ID requirement, staff said they had been instructed by the district administration to serve only members of the club and were therefore asking for identity cards for "namesake". Similar scenes were seen at other FL2 bars in Coimbatore.
Attempts by TNIE to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Excise for comment went unanswered.