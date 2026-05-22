FL2 clubs sale rule exists only on paper in Tamil Nadu, not followed in ‘spirit’

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Excise Department has directed FL2-licensed recreational clubs to sell liquor exclusively to their registered members, putting an end to the widespread practice of serving non-members of clubs. However, in practice, several clubs are simply asking visitors to produce photo identity cards such as Aadhaar as a formality.

Following instructions from the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, district collectors and deputy/assistant commissioners of excise have been asked to ensure strict compliance. As per existing norms, only registered members and their guests are permitted to purchase liquor from bars attached to these clubs. The clubs are also expected to focus on recreational activities such as indoor and outdoor games, rather than functioning primarily as liquor outlets.

During the previous DMK regime (2021-2026), over 1,300 new FL2 bar licences were issued across the state, particularly when V Senthil Balaji held the Prohibition and Excise portfolio. Many of these clubs allegedly operated like Tasmac outlets, selling liquor bottles - including 180 ml units to all visitors by charging an additional Rs 20-Rs 30 per bottle. Many even functioned beyond Tasmac's regular hours, remaining open from 11 am to 11 pm, and TNIE has consistently highlighted these violations.