Tamil Nadu

Know your ministers in TVK cabinet

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay expands and reshuffles 33-member ministry, assigns portfolios to new ministers and revises key departments.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister VijayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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5 min read

Several first-time legislators were entrusted with some key portfolios in the latest expansion of the Chief Minister Vijay-led cabinet on Thursday. The members were sworn in by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan. Previously, 10 members, including the CM, took oath on May 10. Here is a look at the 21 newly-inducted TVK ministers, their porfolios and background

A Srinath

Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare

A friend of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the 52-year-old debuted with him onscreen in 1992 (Naalaiya Theerpu). Srinath became known for campaigning on marine livelihood issues and fishermen’s rights

Kamali S

Animal Husbandry

The 28-year-old PG in English literature (MA, B.Ed) had staged an upset in Avinashi by defeating Union Minister and BJP leader L Murugan. The former homemaker is one of the youngest in the TVK cabinet

C Vijayalakshmi

Milk and Dairy Development

A frontline TVK leader and self-employed organiser from in Kumarapalayam reportedly earned recognition through local governance and women-focused programmes. She studied up to Class 12

RV Ranjithkumar

Forests

He is an established local agriculturist, businessman, and real-estate operator from Kancheepuram. The 50-year-old BA from Tamil Nadu Open University brings a pragmatic local grounding to the forest ministry

R Vinoth

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

He made headlines by deploying a life-size 3D hologram of Vijay to address voters and draw massive crowds. The 32-year-old trader from Kumbakonam discontinued his engineering degree to join politics

Rajeev

Environment and Climate Change

The 33-year-old doctor completed his MBBS in 2016 from Raja Muthiah Medical College. As the sole TVK legislator from Ramanathapuram (Thiruvadanai), he is set to anchor Tamil Nadu’s climate policies

B Rajkumar

Housing and Urban Development

Elected from the Cuddalore segment, the 46-year-old has a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (DME) from Muthiah Polytechnic College, Chidambaram. He was into real estate business, and will now manage urban planning

V Gandhiraj

Cooperation

The 52-year-old civil contractor wrested control of AIADMK-stronghold Arakkonam seat from the Dravidian major. He discontinued his arts degree at Madras University to build his construction business before entering politics

M Vijay Balaji

Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi

Emerging victorious from the highly competitive Erode East Assembly segment, the 37-year-old commerce graduate takes political custody of the state’s iconic textile belt, aiming to modernise weavers’ cooperatives

P Mathan Raja

MSMEs

Representing Ottapidaram, the 41-year-old engineer (BE, Sri Venkateswara College) and entrepreneur is expected to inject tech-driven industrial growth strategies into TN’s crucial micro, small, and medium businesses

Jegadeshwari K

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment

The 40-year-old B.Sc grad won the election from Rajapalayam constituency. She has reportedly worked extensively with women’s self-help groups and welfare campaigns

Logesh Tamilselvan D

Commercial Taxes and Registration

Winning from Rasipuram, he gained visibility during the election campaign. A B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai, the 42-year-old also holds an MBA degree from IIPM, Delhi

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban

Transport

Representing Salem South, the 50-year-old 12th pass worked in the Tamil film industry and appeared in supporting roles in several Vijay-starrers, before entering full-time politics with the TVK

S Ramesh

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

Elected from Srirangam, Ramesh was associated with Vijay’s fan club Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. The 32-year-old engineer quit his career as a software professional to dedicate himself to grassroots politics and the TVK

K Thennarasu

Non-Resident Tamils Welfare

Winning the industrialised Sriperumbudur constituency, the 36-year-old 8th pass had declared business (commission agent) as his profession in his election affidavit

R Kumar

AI, Information Technology and Digital Services

Representing Velachery constituency, he heads a freshly conceptualised department tasked with positioning TN as a national leader in AI deployment. The 60-year-old holds a BE degree in civil engineering

D Sarathkumar

Human Resources Management

Winning the vital urban constituency of Tambaram, he had declared civil contractor as his profession in the election affidavit. He is a graduate

V Sampath Kumar

Backward Classes Welfare

Defeating legacy candidates in Coimbatore North, the 47-year-old is a PG and has declared himself as a dairy owner

Vignesh K

Prohibition and Excise

Elected from Kinathukadavu, he takes up one of the state’s most politically sensitive portfolios, TASMAC operations. The 38-year-old holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science

Mohamed Farvas J

Labour Welfare and Skill Development

Representing Aranthangi, the Bachelor of Arts graduate has obtained his LLB from National Law School in 2019. He has declared printing industry as his profession

N Marie Wilson

Finance, Planning & Development

Winning from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Marie Wilson is entrusted with the influential Finance portfolio, which was earlier given to veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan. A relatively young face in state politics, he is a BTech, MBA and PhD in management science. The faith in his administrative capability is driven by his past experience as the MD of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology. Wilson is a prominent educationist from the influential Jeppiaar family. Col Dr Jeppiaar, former father-in-law of Wilson, had unsuccessfully contested 1989 state polls

TVK Government