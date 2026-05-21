TN Cabinet expansion: Sengottaiyan moved to Revenue, Marie Wilson gets Finance, exclusive AI ministry

N Anand initially handled Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Union, Poverty Alleviation Programme, Rural Indebtedness, Irrigation and Irrigation Projects, including Small Irrigation. In the revised allocation, Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness were removed from his portfolio, leaving him with Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Union, Irrigation and Irrigation Projects, including Small Irrigation.

KA Sengottaiyan initially served as Finance Minister with charge of Finance, Pensions and Pension Allowances. In the revised Cabinet order, he was redesignated as Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and allotted the Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Bhoodan, Gramadhan and Legislative Assembly departments. The Finance portfolio was thus removed from his charge entirely.

N Marie Wilson, one of the newly inducted ministers, has been entrusted with the Finance, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, and Planning and Development portfolios. For the first time, a separate ministry has been created for Artificial Intelligence, and R Kumar has been allocated this portfolio along with Information Technology and Digital Services.

R Nirmal Kumar was earlier given Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development, Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption, Legislative Assembly, Governor, Elections and Passports. However, in the revised allocation, the Legislative Assembly portfolio was removed from his charge. Notably, the department was subsequently allotted to KA Sengottaiyan along with Revenue and Disaster Management.

Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) has been made Minister for Tourism and allotted the Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation departments. Congress legislator P Viswanathan (Melur) has been allotted Higher Education.