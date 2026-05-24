Congress MP Manickam Tagore says DMK 'frustrated' after bid to stop Vijay from becoming CM failed

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has criticised the DMK’s remarks against the Congress, calling it a "drama", alleging the party was acting out of frustration after its plans to stop C Joseph Vijay from becoming chief minister failed.

He also sought to dismiss the resolution adopted by DMK during its Youth Wing meet targeting the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

The DMK Youth Wing had condemned the Congress’s "midnight switch" to the new TVK-led alliance. Of the nine resolutions adopted during the DMK’s youth wing functionaries’ meeting at Anna Arivalayam, one accused the Congress of switching sides.

"The DMK Youth Wing is targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi because their plan flopped.

Their plan was to stop Vijay from becoming the chief minister, as desired by the BJP.

But that did not happen," Tagore claimed in a social media post late May 23 night.