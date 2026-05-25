Coimbatore minor rape victim’s body cremated sans mom's consent

COIMBATORE: The mother of the 10-year-old minor girl, who was sexually assaulted and murdered near Sulur in Coimbatore district, alleged that her husband’s family cremated her daughter’s body without her consent and without letting her see it.

Speaking to reporters in the city on Sunday evening, the mother said that earlier she had refused to sign for receiving the body from the hospital until justice was ensured.

“However, after obtaining my husband’s signature, the body was immediately handed over to my husband’s family following the autopsy. They did not show me the body and instead took it through the backdoor of the ESI Hospital in the city and placed it in an ambulance. When we tried to follow them, the ambulance drove away. Later, we travelled to our native place in Salem, but before that they had cremated her,” she alleged.

The mother appealed to the police to take action against her husband and his family members for not letting her see her daughter one last time.

Responding to allegations online that she was sleeping after consuming alcohol when the child was abducted, she said, “On that day, I drank the cool drink that was kept near the fridge by my husband. It was laced with alcohol. But I was not aware of it. After consuming it, I lost consciousness.” She requested people not to spread slander against her.