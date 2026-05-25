Quick investigation, severe punishment should serve as a deterrent to those contemplating criminal activities: Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during a review meeting to discuss crimes against women and children, measures to expedite investigation and trial processes, preventive initiatives, and efforts to create public awareness, on Monday, stressed that cases related to sexual offences must be handled swiftly and that stringent punishment should be secured against the accused.
"Proper handling of such cases and ensuring severe punishment should serve as a deterrent to those contemplating criminal activities," the chief minister said in the meeting.
The CM also directed officials to ensure prompt registration of cases involving heinous crimes and called for swift investigation, effective prosecution, and stringent punishment for those accused in such offences.
According to a press release issued by the Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chennai, a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was held at the Secretariat on Monday to discuss crimes against women and children, measures to expedite investigation and trial processes, preventive initiatives, and efforts to create public awareness.
Officials from the Police Department, Social Welfare Department, and the Advocate General’s office attended the meeting.
The Chief Minister stressed that cases related to sexual offences must be handled swiftly and that stringent punishment should be secured against the accused, the release noted.
According to the release, those present at the meeting included Chief Secretary M Saikumar, IAS; Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, K Manivasan, IAS; Advocate General Vijay Narayan; Secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Mariam Pallavi Baldev, IAS; and Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Maheshwar Dayal, IPS; Additional Director General of Police (Women and Child Crime Prevention Wing) Anita Hussein, IPS; Inspector General of Police (Women and Child Crime Prevention Wing) C Rajeshwari, IPS; Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Ashra Garg, IPS; Inspector General of Police (Singappen) K Bhavaneeswari, IPS; along with other senior government officials, were also present at the meeting, the release added.
(With inputs from ANI)