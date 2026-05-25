Quick investigation, severe punishment should serve as a deterrent to those contemplating criminal activities: Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during a review meeting to discuss crimes against women and children, measures to expedite investigation and trial processes, preventive initiatives, and efforts to create public awareness, on Monday, stressed that cases related to sexual offences must be handled swiftly and that stringent punishment should be secured against the accused.

"Proper handling of such cases and ensuring severe punishment should serve as a deterrent to those contemplating criminal activities," the chief minister said in the meeting.

The CM also directed officials to ensure prompt registration of cases involving heinous crimes and called for swift investigation, effective prosecution, and stringent punishment for those accused in such offences.

According to a press release issued by the Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Chennai, a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was held at the Secretariat on Monday to discuss crimes against women and children, measures to expedite investigation and trial processes, preventive initiatives, and efforts to create public awareness.

Officials from the Police Department, Social Welfare Department, and the Advocate General’s office attended the meeting.