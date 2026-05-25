Three AIADMK MLAs quit posts, join TVK; EPS, Stalin slam 'horse-trading'

CHENNAI: In a rapid sequence of events that deepened the AIADMK’s internal turmoil, three of its MLAs who backed the TVK government in the May 13 confidence vote resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling party on Monday.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepted the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam constituency), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and KS Jayakumar (Perundurai), saying that due process was followed. Madurantakam and Dharapuram are reserved seats.
While the three constituencies are expected to be declared vacant, speculations are rife that a few more AIADMK MLAs may also resign and join TVK. They may contest the by-elections on a TVK ticket. With the resignation of the three MLAs, the total strength of the House has come down to 230, thereby lowering the simple majority needed to clear a trust vote to 116.
The move triggered strong criticism from the AIADMK, DMK chief MK Stalin, PMK, AMMK and even the VCK, which had joined the TVK government only a few days earlier. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said the TVK is engaging in unethical manoeuvres to protect its minority government.
EPS claimed the MLAs were made to resign in the speaker’s chamber and inducted into TVK within minutes as part of a conspiracy. Minister Aadhav Arjuna, however, denied the allegations of “horse-trading” and called it a genuine political shift.
An AIADMK functionary, close to EPS, told TNIE, “The three resigned because they know they would be disqualified. We expect 10 more MLAs from the camp, led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, to come back to us.”
Stalin slams CM of resorting to horse-trading to remain in power
Rejecting the allegations of horse-trading, Minister for Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar said the AIADMK MLAs resigned their membership since they had lost hope in the leadership of their party. “There is no need for TVK to engage in horse-trading. Even now, if elections are held, TVK will win more than 200 seats,” he said.
Earlier in the day, five AIADMK rival group MLAs who supported the TVK government— SM Sukumar (Arcot constituency), NS Natarajan (Kangeyam), P Haribhaskar (Kangeyam), K Mohan (Panruti) and D Jaishankar (Sankarankoil) — submitted letters to the speaker, apologising to the AIADMK general secretary for backing the TVK government.
DMK president MK Stalin accused the CM of resorting to horse-trading to remain in power. He alleged that TVK had sought support from DMK allies, bargained with a section of AIADMK MLAs during the floor test and facilitated their resignation and induction into his party.
Stalin also accused the Congress of hypocrisy, saying it had once opposed TVK seeking NDA support but is now part of the cabinet. Responding to Stalin, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the DMK of working with the BJP to subvert the people’s mandate.
While AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran recalled the earlier instance of alleged horse-trading of his party MLA S Kamaraj by the TVK, VCK treasurer SS Balaji said the move is actually a threat to the TVK president Vijay’s claim that they would indulge only in “genuine and honest politics”.
Responding to the allegations, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, “When two-thirds of the members of a party (AIADMK) lose faith in their leader and back the TVK, it’s not a bargain. They resigned their positions honourably and came to us,” he told reporters at the party office in Panaiyur.
Aadhav also took a dig at DMK chief Stalin. “Even today, he (Stalin) blames Instagram and social media for his defeat. He does not understand why he lost, yet keeps spreading false propaganda out of jealousy over TVK’s victory,” he said.
Aadhav also alleged post-poll DMK-AIADMK alliance attempts to make Edappadi K Palaniswami as CM and noted that Stalin has not denied it. He also held Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law Sabareesh responsible for the DMK’s debacle.
Later in the day, the three MLAs formally joined TVK at its Panaiyur headquarters. Maragatham Kumaravel, one of the three MLAs, said, “After the Assembly elections, the AIADMK MLAs proposed two stands: forming the government with the support of the DMK or supporting the TVK government.
Most of the MLAs did not like the first proposal, and 30 MLAs supported backing the TVK government. But a malicious propaganda was unleashed against us. During the past five years, as opposition party MLAs, we could not even fulfil 10% of our promises to the people.
So, we joined the TVK keeping in mind the welfare of the people of our constituencies.” Asked whether they would contest from their present constituencies if by-elections are announced, she said it would be decided by the TVK leadership.