Three AIADMK MLAs quit posts, join TVK; EPS, Stalin slam 'horse-trading'

CHENNAI: In a rapid sequence of events that deepened the AIADMK’s internal turmoil, three of its MLAs who backed the TVK government in the May 13 confidence vote resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling party on Monday.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepted the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam constituency), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and KS Jayakumar (Perundurai), saying that due process was followed. Madurantakam and Dharapuram are reserved seats.

While the three constituencies are expected to be declared vacant, speculations are rife that a few more AIADMK MLAs may also resign and join TVK. They may contest the by-elections on a TVK ticket. With the resignation of the three MLAs, the total strength of the House has come down to 230, thereby lowering the simple majority needed to clear a trust vote to 116.

The move triggered strong criticism from the AIADMK, DMK chief MK Stalin, PMK, AMMK and even the VCK, which had joined the TVK government only a few days earlier. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said the TVK is engaging in unethical manoeuvres to protect its minority government.

EPS claimed the MLAs were made to resign in the speaker’s chamber and inducted into TVK within minutes as part of a conspiracy. Minister Aadhav Arjuna, however, denied the allegations of “horse-trading” and called it a genuine political shift.

An AIADMK functionary, close to EPS, told TNIE, “The three resigned because they know they would be disqualified. We expect 10 more MLAs from the camp, led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, to come back to us.”