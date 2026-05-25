Two weeks on, anxious wait by families of six Indian fishermen held in Sri Lankan jail

KANNIYAKUMARI: The families of six jailed fishermen from Manakudi in Kanniyakumari district are anxiously awaiting their release by the Sri Lankan navy.

P Alex (25), V Anthony Rajan (44), V Santhana Aloysius (52), S Aruldhas Britto (47), A Albret (52) and J Selvashanu (26) from Mela Manakudi were arrested by the Lankan navy when they had gone fishing from Mandapam in a fibre boat owned by P Alex on May 10. Next day they were detained by the Sri Lankan navy and lodged in the Velichura Jail.

A Xavier Pitchai, the brother of arrested fisherman Albret, said that though it has been two weeks, the arrested fishermen from Manakudi have not been released.

Albert is the sole breadwinner of the family. His three children are longing for his return. The family could not speak with him yet. As it was probably the first time fishermen Manakudi faced arrest in Sri Lanka, we don’t know what to do, Pitchai stated.