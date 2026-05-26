LoP Udhaya slams TVK over 'law, order issues' in TN; VCK chief Thirumavalavan calls for stringent action

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in Tamil Nadu, citing 25 murders, four double murders and 19 sexual offences reported in the state over the past 15 days alone.

Listing a string of incidents, Udhayanidhi pointed to the sexual assault of a minor girl in Villupuram district even as the state was still reeling from another sexual assault case in Sulur in Coimbatore district.

He also flagged the murder of a boy near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, a petrol bomb attack on a young woman’s house in Coimbatore and a gang vandalising vehicles in Perambur, the CM’s own constituency.

“Is this TN or Uttar Pradesh,” Udhayanidhi asked, taking a dig at the TVK government that had promised transformation. Hitting out at the CM’s silence, he questioned the whereabouts of the all-women ‘Singapenn’ rapid action force announced before the elections.

Udhayanidhi also rejected Monday morning’s police review meeting as a face-saving exercise, saying a routine statement would not suffice. He also demanded that CM Vijay personally spell out concrete steps to prevent crimes against women and children.