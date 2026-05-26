Minister S Ramesh's journey from a one-room home to TN's corridors of power

CHENNAI: The fading poster of 2012 Vijay-starrer ‘Thuppakki’ pasted on the old iron bureau in the cramped 250-square-foot house in Maraimalai Nagar stands testament to S Ramesh’s journey from a 17-year-old fan to a member of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s cabinet.

Yet the 31-year-old engineering graduate’s new position as minister of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has changed little in the lives of his parents.

His father, 65-year-old K Srinivasan, still works as the priest at Sri Shiva Vishnu temple in Maraimalai Nagar near Chengalpattu for a monthly salary of Rs 5,000, while his mother, S Sumathi (55), travels close to 90km each day to Mylapore and back for her job as a cook.

“I have always known my son as a big fan of Vijay. He has been associated with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam since a very young age, and I heard that Anand (TVK general secretary) likes him,” Srinivasan told TNIE. “I’m happy, thanks to CM Vijay,” he added.

A native of Thirukannapuram village in Nagapattinam district, Srinivasan relocated to Chennai in 1995. About 15 years ago, he secured the job at the temple in Maraimalai Nagar, attached to the Sri Anantha Vijayagar Alaya Sangam, a private trust. The family’s house, accommodation provided free to them, is located on the floor of a building adjacent to the temple.

Ramesh, who used to work at an automobile company, will move out with his wife and their six-month-old baby once he is allotted a ministerial bungalow. Sources said his parents and siblings plan to reside in the same old house in Maraimalai Nagar.