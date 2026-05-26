'Modi succumbed to Trump pressure': DMK's TKS Elangovan amid CNG price hike

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Tuesday blamed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for rising fuel prices. He alleged that India's decision to reduce crude oil purchases from Russia under pressure from the United States had triggered the latest hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices.

The retail price of CNG in Chennai was increased to Rs 95 per kilogram with effect from May 26, prompting concerns among auto-rickshaw drivers and transport workers over rising operational costs.

"This is because of Modi. Problem with Modi is he had stopped the purchase of crude oil from Russia under pressure from Trump. Now we are facing the problem," Elangovan said.

"If crude oil was coming from Russia, it would have come through a different route, not through the war zone, so it will be continuously coming to us. But now what happened is we don't get crude, and prices are going up. Modi has succumbed to Trump's pressure," he alleged.

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Chennai demanded a stable revision in meter fares, saying the existing pricing structure was no longer sustainable with fuel costs remaining high.

The latest fuel price revision comes amid volatility in global crude oil and natural gas markets due to ongoing tensions in West Asia and supply concerns. Rising fuel costs are expected to impact transport, logistics and household expenses across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)