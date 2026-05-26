CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg; fourth increase in two weeks

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was increased by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, marking fourth revision in fuel rates in less than two weeks.

CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

This is the fourth such increase since May 15, taking the cumulative hike to Rs 4 per kg. The latest revision comes just three days after the previous hike of Rs 1 in CNG prices.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 2.61 and Rs 2.71 per litre, respectively, on Monday, marking the fourth hike in under two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to align pump prices with rising global crude oil costs due to West Asia conflict.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in fuel prices since revisions resumed on May 15 have nearly reached Rs 7.5 per litre, raising concerns over inflation and higher transportation costs across sectors.