CNG prices raised again in Delhi-NCR by Rs 1 per kg; second hike in two days

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was increased by Rs 1 per kg in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, marking the second revision in fuel rates within two days.

Following the latest hike, CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 80.09 per kg, while consumers in Noida and Ghaziabad will pay Rs 88.70 per kg.

The increase comes after CNG prices were raised by Rs 2 per kg on May 15, adding to concerns over higher commuting costs for users of CNG-run autos, taxis and private vehicles across the NCR.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the national capital have also been revised upward. Petrol in Delhi now costs RS 97.77 per litre, up Rs 3 from Rs 94.77, while diesel prices have risen by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 90.67 from Rs 87.67.

The successive increases in transport fuel prices are expected to affect daily commuters and operating costs in the region.

The fuel price hike comes amid escalating global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel.