TN CM Vijay urges PM Modi to reject Karnataka’s DPR for Mekedatu project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday voiced surprise that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the CWC were considering Karnataka’s Mekedatu project proposal without taking Tamil Nadu’s objections into account.

He requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct officials concerned to reject the DPR prepared by Karnataka, as it contravened the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and also the Supreme Court judgment.

"Also, PM Modi should advise the Karnataka government not to take up any new project without getting the concurrence of co-basin states and not to violate the apex court judgment," he said.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Vijay said the announcement for the 'Bhoomi Puja' of the Mekedatu reservoir across Cauvery river and utterances of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have caused a lot of concern among the lakhs of farmers of Tamil Nadu, who depend on the Cauvery for their livelihood.

"You may be well aware that a solution to the sensitive Cauvery water dispute was obtained after a long legal battle, lasting about three decades, and the judgment dated February 16, 2018, is under implementation," the CM said.

According to him, the Mekedatu project was not in the list of projects permitted by the Tribunal, and there was no scope for additional utilisation or for creating a huge storage reservoir, since the Cauvery basin was found to be a deficit basin and the available water at 50 per cent dependability has already been allocated to the party states.