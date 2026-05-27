‘Jana Nayagan’ in capital to meet PM Modi, FM Sitaraman today

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will come to New Delhi on Wednesday in his first trip to the national capital since assuming office earlier this month. Vijay is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm to discuss a range of issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, Vijay is likely to submit a memorandum outlining the state’s demands, including allocation of funds for welfare and infrastructure projects, clearances for developmental initiatives, the Mekedatu issue and implementation of PM Shri scheme.

He is also likely to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seek financial support for ongoing projects and key inter-state issues affecting the state. Vijay is also expected to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

According to the tentative schedule, the CM will return to Chennai on May 28.

Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took oath as CM on May 10 after leading his party to victory in the TN polls held on April 23. Satheesan meets Modi in Delhi, seeks package