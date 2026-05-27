TN CM Vijay embarks on maiden official Delhi trip, meetings with PM Modi, FM Sitaraman lined up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay departed for New Delhi on a special flight on Wednesday for his maiden official visit to the national capital since assuming office earlier this month.

During the visit, the TVK chief is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm to discuss a range of issues concerning the State.

Though the detailed official itinerary of the visit has not been released, sources said Vijay is also expected to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna and several senior ministers accompanied Vijay on the Delhi visit.

During the meeting, Vijay is likely to submit a memorandum outlining the state’s demands, including allocation of funds for welfare and infrastructure projects, clearances for developmental initiatives, the Mekedatu issue and implementation of PM Shri scheme.

He is also likely to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and seek financial support for ongoing projects and key inter-state issues affecting the state. Vijay is also expected to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

According to the tentative schedule, the CM will return to Chennai on May 28.

Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took oath as CM on May 10 after leading his party to victory in the TN polls held on April 23.

(With inputs from ANI)