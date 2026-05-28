CM Joseph Vijay presses PM Modi, Finance Minister Sitharaman for projects & funds

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and raised key issues concerning the state.

The CM’s wish list included setting up of a defence research facility in Tamil Nadu, blocking of Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, releasing of fishermen detained by Sri Lanka, and rendering of Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of government functions.

Later in the day, the CM also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum requesting her to prioritise allocation of funds for ports, national highways, railway projects and industrial corridors required for the state’s continued development.

The other demands made by the CM included establishing institutes of national importance in TN and allocation of funds for implementing Metro Rail projects in Hosur, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Thanking the PM for facilitating the return of the Anaimangalam copper plates to India during his recent visit to the Netherlands, Vijay urged Modi to support the setting up of the Centre for Air Borne Systems (CABS) — a unit under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — in Tamil Nadu.

The CM said discussions on establishing both the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Design and Development Centre and CABS in Tamil Nadu have been going on for the past few years.