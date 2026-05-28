SC upholds Tamil Nadu, Karnataka ban on online games

NEW DELHI: In a significant judgment on Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld Tamil Nadu and Karnataka laws banning online games for money or stakes, including rummy, poker, and fantasy sports, stating there is ‘no fundamental right in betting.’

The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stated that betting and gambling activities do not fall under ordinary commercial protection, affirming that ‘no fundamental right could be claimed over betting and gambling.’

The court, in its verdict, stressed that states can prohibit betting-linked online games, underscoring that public health concerns and wagering elements outweigh considerations of whether a game involves skill or chance.

The top court passed the ruling in the case of the State of Tamil Nadu versus Junglee Games, as the bench set aside the earlier decisions of the Madras High Court and Karnataka High Court, striking down the state laws.