Won’t spare anyone who harms a child, TN tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: Amid incidents of sexual assault on children and women in certain places in the state and the resultant public outrage, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that high-level discussions are being held to chalk out a slew of measures for combating crime against women and children in TN.

“Discussions on stringent action to deal with crime against women and children have started. A number of measures are going to be put in place,” said Advocate General Vijay Narayan.

He made the submission before a vacation bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan.

The bench was hearing a petition, moved by a rape survivor, seeking directions to the trial courts in the state to complete the trial in cases involving sexual assault on women and children within the time frame fixed under the provisions of BNSS.

The AG further said, “Anybody who harms a child will not be spared.”

Senior counsel John Sathyan, appearing for the police, submitted that the government has taken “serious note” of the incidents of crime against women and children, and added that appropriate action will be taken to prevent them.