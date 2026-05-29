CB-CID arrests woman Sub-Inspector in Kavin caste killing case after court pressure

TIRUNELVELI: The CB-CID on Friday arrested S. Krishnakumari, mother of the prime accused Surjith and a police Sub-Inspector in connection with the caste killing of Kavin Selvaganesh. The arrest comes 10 months after murder took place.

Kavin, a Scheduled Caste IT worker, was brutally murdered in Tirunelveli on July 27 last year after Surjith’s dominant-caste family came to know about the relationship between Kavin and Surjith’s sister, Subashini.

Surjith, his father Saravanan, who is also a Sub-Inspector, and their relative Jayapaul had already been arrested by the police.

According to sources, the CB-CID police arrested Krishnakumari due to constant pressure from the High Court and the trial court. Kavin and Subashini had been in a relationship for years. However, Subashini’s family strongly opposed it. When Kavin, along with his family members, came to Tirunelveli to meet Subashini on July 27, Surjith allegedly hacked him to death, sending shockwaves across the State.

Both of Surjith’s parents were suspended after the incident.

During the bail hearing of the accused in the Special Court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the CB-CID submitted that Saravanan and his family members disapproved of the Kavin–Subashini relationship and had conspired together.

The CB-CID also stated that Krishnakumari had been absconding. According to the agency, Surjith had already concealed a sickle and chilli powder and had planned to murder Kavin. His parents were aware of the plan, the CB-CID said.

The trial court repeatedly insisted on Krishnakumari’s arrest during hearings on the bail petitions of the other three accused. When the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court questioned why she had not been arrested, the Tamil Nadu government replied that Krishnakumari had cooperated with the inquiry.