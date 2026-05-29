NEET uncertainty fuels rise in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

With the NEET-UG 2026 clouded by alleged irregularities and the subsequent cancellation, medical aspirants are increasingly opting for engineering courses, with Tamil Nadu engineering admissions crossing 2.5 lakh.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a completely online, single-window counseling process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech. courses in the State, based solely on Class 12 marks without an entrance exam.

According to sources in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online registration has started from May 3.

"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications have crossed 2.5 lakh and it is expected to touch three lakh", a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.

Noting that NEET irregularities have delayed medical counselling, he said, "due to this, there is a notable shift with many medical aspirants choosing engineering admissions".

He added that the delay in medical admissions will not affect the engineering admission schedule in the state, with the last date for enrollment set for June 2.

According to the official, random numbers will be released on June 5 and the merit list will be published on June 29. However, the engineering counselling dates will be updated after the approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In Tamil Nadu, there are about 2.5 lakh engineering seats available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University.

(With inputs from PTI)