Probe into irregularities in TNGECL stalls 1,100 MW solar, wind projects

CHENNAI: The ongoing review of renewable energy project approvals by the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has kept in abeyance 226 applications for solar projects with a cumulative capacity of around 736.5 MW.

It has also delayed substation connectivity approvals for wind energy projects with a total capacity of 400 MW, affecting applications processed between March 1 and May 19.

Confirming the development to TNIE, TNGECL Managing Director TG Vinay said the corporation is reviewing all solar and wind energy proposals in line with directions from the state government.

“All solar and wind power projects are being examined in detail. The approval process will resume shortly after the review is completed,” Vinay said.

The review was undertaken after alleged irregularities in the approval process for renewable energy projects led to the suspension of TNGECL director (technical) in-charge and the chief finance controller.

According to a TNGECL order accessed by TNIE, superintending engineers of the Non-Conventional Energy Sources (NCES) wing have been instructed not to approve estimates or sign documents related to connectivity applications for solar and wind power projects until further orders.