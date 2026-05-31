Main suspect in Tirunelveli- Tenkasi sickle violence held after police shooting; nine arrested so far

TENKASI: A key suspect, one of the assailants of the armed gang that launched a violent sickle attack on passersby at interior villages in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, was nabbed after a gunshot at North Ariyanayagipuram village on Sunday.
The injured suspect, identified as Ayyapan of Nettur, has been admitted to Tirunelveli government medical college hospital. With the arrest of Ayyapan, the Tirunelveli police have so far arrested nine suspects including three juveniles.
Acting on a credible intelligence input, a special team of police confronted Ayyapan at his hideout in Ariyanayagipuram near Arasangulam area in the wee hours on Sunday.
The police asked him to surrender, the suspect allegedly attempted to attack the police to slip away. A police officer opened fire at his leg to secure him. In the exchange, a police man sustained injuries, said a police source.
Ayyapan was rushed to Cheranmahadevi government hospital, where doctors shifted him to Tirunelveli medical college hospital for higher treatment. The injured police man has been admitted to TvMCH.
Tirunelveli SP V Prassanna Kumar visited TvMCH to ascertain the health conditions of both the victim police, and the suspect. Further investigation is ongoing.
It may be recalled that the armed gang resorted to flinging sharp weapons at the passerby, injuring one at Brahmadesam in Tirunelveli district on Thursday evening, and another one at Vagaikulam the same day.
The same gang injured as many as six victims, including five Scheduled Caste, sustained injuries at Madhakovil street in Nettur village of Alangulam in Tenkasi district on Friday.
It is also alleged that the bike-borne men later injured two at Therkupatti in Manur, whose connection to previous attack is yet to be ascertained.