Main suspect in Tirunelveli- Tenkasi sickle violence held after police shooting; nine arrested so far

TENKASI: A key suspect, one of the assailants of the armed gang that launched a violent sickle attack on passersby at interior villages in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, was nabbed after a gunshot at North Ariyanayagipuram village on Sunday.

The injured suspect, identified as Ayyapan of Nettur, has been admitted to Tirunelveli government medical college hospital. With the arrest of Ayyapan, the Tirunelveli police have so far arrested nine suspects including three juveniles.

Acting on a credible intelligence input, a special team of police confronted Ayyapan at his hideout in Ariyanayagipuram near Arasangulam area in the wee hours on Sunday.

The police asked him to surrender, the suspect allegedly attempted to attack the police to slip away. A police officer opened fire at his leg to secure him. In the exchange, a police man sustained injuries, said a police source.