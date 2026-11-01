Gutka scam: Madras HC asks court how it will complete trial within three months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a report from the special court for MP/MLA cases as to how it was going to complete the trial in the sensational multi-crore gutka scam case, in which former ministers and retired IPS officers have been accused, within three months.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan recently directed the special judge for MP/MLA cases court to “send a report as to how he proposes to complete the trial in the case which has so many accused and documents in a matter of three months.” He instructed that the report shall be filed by November 6 and posted the matter for hearing to the same date.

The direction was issued on a petition filed by former commissioner of Greater Chennai Police S George, one of the accused in the case, seeking the special court to remove the persons cited as prosecution witnesses whose statements under Section 161 CrPC were not furnished to him, or provide the Section 161 CrPC statements of all the prosecution witnesses whom the prosecution proposes to examine, in compliance with Sections 173(5) and 207 of CrPC.