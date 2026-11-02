CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 23-crore new bus stand in Pudukkottai

Pudukkottai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand in Pudukkottai, built at a cost of Rs 23.25 crore, marking his first visit to the district since assuming office.

The new bus stand has 60 bus bays and facilities including a feeding room, RO drinking water, ramps and separate amenities for passengers.

Earlier in the day, Vijay inaugurated a multi-purpose indoor stadium at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Stadium campus in Pudukkottai. Built at a cost of Rs 6.29 crore, the facility provides infrastructure for badminton, volleyball, table tennis and chess, besides separate dressing rooms for men and women. The inauguration took place at the Collectorate before he proceeded to the new bus stand.

At the Collectorate Chief Minister also inaugurated 44 completed development works worth Rs 68.31 crore and laid foundation stones for over 70 works estimated at Rs 11.72 crore.

As part of the programme, 13,676 beneficiaries received various government welfare assistance worth Rs 62.73 crore. The benefits included house-site pattas distributed by the Revenue Department, educational assistance, ration cards, sewing machines and assistive devices for persons with disabilities.