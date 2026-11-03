Madras HC slams TN government for illegal detention of noted economist and MIDS professor A Kalaiyarasan

CHENNAI: Madras High Court severely criticized the Tamil Nadu government for the illegal detention of noted economist and associate professor of MIDS A Kalaiyarasan recently by the police in the pretext of inquiry into an alleged derogatory comment against a woman MLA of TVK made from a social media account which displayed the economist’s picture.

The illegal detention had led to a huge outrage and condemnation by political parties, social organisations and eminent persons. It was alleged that the police action was intended to intimidate him following his caustic comments against the TVK government over the failure to check the rising prices of essential commodities. A minister had expressed apology and the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Kalaiyarasan as the tempers ran high.

Justice N Ramesh made the scathing comments and remarks on Monday while granting anticipatory bail to DMK councillor D Sudha in a case of alleged derogatory comments against the Chief Minister and TVK president Vijay.

He said the “grace” shown at the end does not answer the questions about the detention as to how the plainclothesmen were sent to the economist’s doorstep at dawn and what action was taken against those who did so.

"An apology, however high its source, is not an accountability; and a remedy that depends on the Chief Minister’s personal intervention is not a remedy at all," he said.

The judge said Kalaiyarasan was released within hours thanks to his eminence but a common citizen could have ended up going through the rigours of being locked up, remand and the trial before anyone could ask if the social media account was his own.