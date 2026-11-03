Tamil Nadu court dismisses disproportionate assets case against MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi principal district court had acquitted Tiruchendur MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan and his family members in disproportionate assets case on Tuesday. Anitha R Radhakrishnan is seven time MLA and the former Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister in the DMK regime.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) registered the case against Anitha R Radhakrishnan and six of his family members including his wife Jeyakanthi, brothers Shanmugananadan and Sivanandan; sons Ananda Padmanaban, Ananda Ramakrishnan, and Ananda Maheswaran in 2006 following a complaint on amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2.07 Crore (approx.), when he served as the Minister in the AIADMK cabinet between May 14, 2001 to March 31, 2006.

After the Tiruchendur MLA shifted his allegiance to DMK from AIADMK, the former government closed the case. However, the AIADMK government reopened the case after it came to power in 2011.

The case was heard in the Thoothukudi principal district court for the past 20 years.

While hearing the case in Tuesday, Thoothukudi Principal District JudgeS. Subadevi dismissed all the seven.

Radhakrishnan's counsel Selvakumar said that the court had vindicated that the seven time MLA is not a corrupt person. The chargesheet filed by the DVAC did not prove the charges, he said.