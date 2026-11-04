Minister P Mathan Raja urges MSMEs to take precautionary measures to prevent flood damage

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rain and posing risk of flooding, MSME Minister P Mathan Raja has urged micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to take precautionary measures to protect factories, machinery, raw materials and their workers.

In a statement, the Minister said MSMEs play an important role in the State's industrial growth, investment and job creation and ensuring their safety and uninterrupted operations is important.

He asked industries in low-lying areas, SIDCO industrial estates, and other flood-prone industrial areas to move costly machinery, electrical equipment, raw materials, finished goods, and important documents to safe, elevated places.

Factory owners should also check electrical connections and control panels and ensure that rainwater drains and outlets are free from blockages.

The Minister stressed that workers' safety should be prioritised and that factories should maintain emergency contact numbers, first-aid kits and safe exit routes.

"Power connections should be switched off during flooding, and only trained personnel should handle electrical equipment," he said.