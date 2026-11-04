Minister P Mathan Raja urges MSMEs to take precautionary measures to prevent flood damage

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rain and posing risk of flooding, MSME Minister P Mathan Raja has urged micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to take precautionary measures to protect factories, machinery, raw materials and their workers.
In a statement, the Minister said MSMEs play an important role in the State's industrial growth, investment and job creation and ensuring their safety and uninterrupted operations is important.
He asked industries in low-lying areas, SIDCO industrial estates, and other flood-prone industrial areas to move costly machinery, electrical equipment, raw materials, finished goods, and important documents to safe, elevated places.
Factory owners should also check electrical connections and control panels and ensure that rainwater drains and outlets are free from blockages.
The Minister stressed that workers' safety should be prioritised and that factories should maintain emergency contact numbers, first-aid kits and safe exit routes.
"Power connections should be switched off during flooding, and only trained personnel should handle electrical equipment," he said.
He also advised entrepreneurs to check whether their insurance policies cover damage caused by floods and natural disasters.
"They should keep photographs and videos of damaged assets as evidence before clearing the affected areas and inform insurance companies without delay."
"MSMEs affected by floods can approach banks and financial institutions to explore options such as loan restructuring, repayment relief and additional working capital, subject to the applicable rules and eligibility conditions," he added.
The Minister also directed SIDCO and District Industries Centres (DICs) to identify vulnerable industrial units, inspect drainage facilities and assess the needs of affected businesses.
He called for district-level monitoring committees comprising the General Manager of DIC, SIDCO Branch Manager and a district representative of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA).
The committees should monitor precautionary measures, collect details of damage and coordinate with government departments, banks and insurance companies to help affected units resume operations quickly.
Meanwhile, TANSTIA president S Vasudevan has issued a separate advisory to its members, asking them to ensure adequate insurance coverage for machinery, buildings, raw materials and finished goods, taking into account the rise in asset prices.
The association has also advised industries to maintain machinery and electrical installations, keep important documents and scanned copies in email and WhatsApp, clean factory premises and ensure that drains and stormwater channels are free from blockages to prevent waterlogging.