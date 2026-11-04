V-C vacancies: Madras HC seeks action on ‘anomalous’ situation in Tamil Nadu universities

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the “anomalous” situation of state-run universities without vice chancellors for years, the Madras High Court has said such a situation would have a “direct impact” on the quality of education and administration of the institutions. The court has also asked the state government to inform it of the course of action to “remedy the anomaly”.

“The convenor committee headed by an IAS Officer, at the best, can only be a temporary arrangement and it is virtually impossible for this committee to run the universities and administer the colleges falling under the purview of those Universities. This status is continuing for more than three to four years and it has a direct impact on the functioning of the educational institutions,” observed Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

He cautioned, “If the state government does not take immediate steps to set right this anomaly, it will directly impact the higher education in Tamil Nadu.”

Stressing the need for remedying the situation, he said on Tuesday, the high court has “to necessarily take judicial notice” of the prevailing situation.