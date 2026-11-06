Special Court defers order on TN ex- Minister Mahesh bail plea

CHENNAI: The special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases has deferred to November 10 its orders on the bail petition filed by former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The case pertains to an alleged scam involving the issuance of government approvals for private schools.

Special court judge L S Sathiyamurthy’s decision came after the completion of arguments by senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam, appearing for Anbil Mahesh, and Public Prosecutor (PP) R John Sathyan, representing the prosecution.

The State PP submitted that Mahesh had a close nexus with accused Arasakumar and V Muthukumar, who had surrendered within two days of Mahesh’s arrest. He said a person named Saravanan had brought money to Anbil Mahesh’s residence. The police have collected the video evidence. Saravanan is currently absconding. The GO extending the recognition period to 20 years was intended to fleece private schools. A probe has disclosed that up to Rs 400 crore had been collected, he added.

As the custodial interrogation of Muthukumar and further interrogation of Anbil Mahesh are required, the bail cannot be granted, he contended.