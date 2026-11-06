Tamil Nadu hikes compensation for human-wildlife conflict, relief for injuries raised to Rs 5 lakh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has substantially enhanced compensation for damage and losses caused by wild animals, raising the maximum relief for major human injuries and partial disability to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 59,100.

The revised compensation applies to major injuries or partial disability resulting in 20% to 60% incapacity, duly certified by a District Medical Officer or a constituted medical board. The revised rates were notified in Government Order issued by

Kakarla Usha, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.

Under the revised norms, compensation for minor human injuries, for which no compensation was previously provided under the existing rates, has been fixed at a maximum of Rs 20,000. The enhanced compensation will cover human-wildlife conflicts occurring both within and outside protected areas and reserved forests, subject to the condition that the affected person has not violated provisions of the Forest or Wildlife Acts or related rules.

The government has also increased compensation for crop damage from Rs 25,000 per acre to Rs 40,000 per acre, or the proportionate amount based on the actual damage assessed, whichever is lower.