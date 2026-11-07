Rs 2,000-crore Vetri laptop scheme; to cover undergraduate students till second year: TN government

CHENNAI: First and second-year undergraduate and diploma students in government and government-aided colleges will be covered under the State government's Rs 2,000-crore Vetri Laptop Scheme, according to a government release issued on Saturday.

The government has issued eligibility guidelines and granted administrative sanction for the scheme, which was announced in the 2026-27 Budget.

Students pursuing arts and science, engineering, polytechnic, ITI, medicine, veterinary science, fisheries, agriculture and law courses will be eligible. Third- and fourth-year students pursuing professional courses who were not covered under the laptop distribution programme during 2025-26 will also be included.

Engineering students will be provided with laptops featuring Intel Core i5 processors or equivalent specifications, considering their technical requirements.